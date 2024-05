Libreboot 20240504 released!

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 05, 2024



This new release, Libreboot 20240504, released today 4 May 2024, is a new stable release of Libreboot. The previous stable release was Libreboot 20230625 released on 25 June 2023, and the previous testing release was Libreboot 20240225 released on 25 February 2024. Extreme care has been taken with this release, but it adds a host of new features such as USB3 support in the GRUB payload, and a slew of mainboard fixes. Read on to learn more.

