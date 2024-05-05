Software: Kiwi TCMS 13.2, Antares, ShellBench, and More
-
Kiwi TCMS: Kiwi TCMS 13.2
We're happy to announce Kiwi TCMS version 13.2!internal refactoring and updated translations!
-
Medevel ☛ Introducing Antares SQL Client: A Powerful, Free, and Cross-Platform Tool for Developers
In the realm of database management, Antares SQL Client emerges as an innovative and efficient tool. Built on the robust platforms of Electron.js and Vue.js, Antares aspires to be a game-changer, particularly for developers.
The vision behind Antares is to support a wide array of databases and all
-
It's FOSS ☛ 4 Tools to Share Large Files Over the Internet Securely
These tools let you share large files over the internet.
-
ShellBench: Perform Benchmark Tests on Various GNU/Linux Shells
ShellBench is a free benchmark tool written in a shell script for POSIX shell comparison. It allows you to execute a series of commands in an infinite loop or until the timeout.
-
Inotifywait: Monitor Live Events on Files and Directories on Linux
Inotifywait is a GNU/Linux command-line utility that assists system administrators in monitoring events such as opening, modifying, reading, closing, moving, or deleting on files or directories. It can seamlessly integrate with other tools or be used within a shell script.
-
LinuxSecurity ☛ run0, A Safer Alternative to sudo, Introduced in Systemd v256
German software engineer Lennart Poettering recently presented run0 , a new tool in systemd v256 that aims to address the security concerns associated with the widely used sudo command. Let's explore run0's implications for GNU/Linux admins and security practitioners.
-
Medevel ☛ DesktopNaotu: A Free Application for Crafting Cool Mindmaps on Windows, Linux, and macOS
DesktopNaotu - Free App to Create Cool Mindmaps on Windows, GNU/Linux and macOS
-
Montana Linux ☛ Video: Retro Ralph takes the MiSTer FPGA Plunge