My goal with this bookmarkable guide is to provide a list of (frankly: incredible) new additions to CSS lately. There is no hardline criteria for this list other than that these things are all fairly new and my sense is that many people aren’t aware of these things. Or even if they are, they don’t have a great understanding of them and could use a plain language explanation of what it is, why they should care, and a bit of reference code. Maybe that’s you.