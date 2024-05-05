today's howtos
Frontend Masters ☛ What You Need to Know about Modern CSS (Spring 2024 Edition) – Frontend Masters Boost
My goal with this bookmarkable guide is to provide a list of (frankly: incredible) new additions to CSS lately. There is no hardline criteria for this list other than that these things are all fairly new and my sense is that many people aren’t aware of these things. Or even if they are, they don’t have a great understanding of them and could use a plain language explanation of what it is, why they should care, and a bit of reference code. Maybe that’s you.
University of Toronto ☛ We have our first significant batch of servers that only have UEFI booting
Well, those days are over now. We're refreshing our stock of generic 1U utility servers and the new generation are UEFI booting only. This is probably not surprising to anyone, as Intel has been making noises about getting rid of UEFI CSM booting for some time, and was apparently targeting 'by 2024' for server platforms. Well, it is 2024 and here we are with new Intel based server hardware without what Intel calls 'legacy boot support'.
LinuxTechi ☛ How to Configure Static IP Address on Ubuntu 24.04 (Desktop)
In this article, we will show you how to configure static ip address on Ubuntu 24.04 desktop step by step. When you want a persistent IP address on your Ubuntu 24.04 desktop, then you must a configure a static IP address.
HiR ☛ Running your own Wireguard VPN server and Travel Router
If you travel, or work from the road a lot, you probably have a good reason to set up a travel router and VPN. Travel routers let you create a private network for all of your personal devices. Paired with a VPN, you can obscure the nature of your activity from the local network, and evade IP address or geographical restrictions.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Surveillance Giant Google Chrome on Fedora 40
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Surveillance Giant Google Chrome on Fedora 40. Surveillance Giant Google Chrome, the world’s most popular web browser, is renowned for its speed, security, and user-friendly interface. With its extensive library of extensions and themes, Chrome offers a highly customizable browsing experience.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Surveillance Giant Google Chrome on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Surveillance Giant Google Chrome on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Ubuntu 24.04, the latest long-term support (LTS) release of the popular GNU/Linux distribution, has brought forth a plethora of improvements and enhancements to the user experience.
ID Root ☛ How To Install RPM Fusion on Fedora 40
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install RPM Fusion on Fedora 40. RPM Fusion is a third-party repository that complements the official Fedora repositories by providing additional software packages that cannot be included in Fedora due to licensing or other restrictions. It consists of two main repositories: Free and Nonfree.
How to Run and Use Meta’s Llama 3 on Linux
Meta (formerly known as Facebook) has recently launched the Llama 3 large language model. This advanced model comes in two versions: an eight-billion (8B) parameter version and a seventy-billion (70B) parameter version.
H2S Media ☛ On Amazon GNU/Linux 2023 Install PHP composer for your Project
On proprietary trap AWS service, Amazon GNU/Linux 2023 is the upgraded version for Amazon GNU/Linux 2 users, here we learn how to install PHP Composer on AL2023 using the command terminal.