LILYGO New T-Panel S3 Lite with 4” LCD and Wireless Connectivity

The T-Panel Lite by LILYGO is a compact ESP32S3-based development board designed for makers and hobbyists who are interested in creating IoT projects with a visual display component. This user-friendly tool provides a rich set of features packed into a small form factor with Arduino and MicroPython support.

Holybro Integrates Pixhawk and NVIDIA Jetson into Advanced Flight Controller Baseboard

Holybro recently introduced the Pixhawk Jetson Baseboard, designed for autonomous vehicle systems. This compact baseboard seamlessly integrates the capabilities of both Pixhawk and NVIDIA Jetson platforms, making it ideal for developers and researchers focused on advanced robotics and unmanned vehicles.

M5Stack CoreMP135: A Versatile Linux Industrial Control Host with Advanced Connectivity

M5Stack has launched the CoreMP135, an industrial control host equipped with the STM32MP135 processor. This device is engineered for a diverse range of uses, including industrial automation, smart home systems, IoT edge gateways, multimedia devices, and robot motion control, delivering robust performance and multifunctional capabilities.

Arch Linux-Based Garuda Linux “Bird of Prey” Distro Lands with KDE Plasma 6

posted by Marius Nestor on Apr 29, 2024

Garuda Linux

As you can imagine, the biggest news of the new Garuda Linux (codenamed “Bird of Prey”) is the introduction of the KDE Plasma 6 desktop on the Dr460nized edition as the devs worked hard to upgrade from Plasma 5 porting multiple plasmoids and replacing other with updated forks.

For existing Garuda Linux users, the devs also updated the Garuda System Maintenance tool with the ability to migrate KDE Plasma 5-based Dr460nized editions to the latest KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment while keeping Garuda’s unique Plasma look and feel.

Ubuntu 24.04 Official Flavors Are Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
As part of today’s release of Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat), all the official Ubuntu flavors have been updated to the same version and, in this article, you can learn about their new features and improvements.
6 More Weeks Till We Turn 20
we certainly plan to do something to celebrate this occasion
New Updates in PCLinuxOS
Some PCLinuxOS patches of interest
 
Arch Linux-Based Garuda Linux “Bird of Prey” Distro Lands with KDE Plasma 6
Arch Linux-based Garuda Linux “Bird of Prey” distribution is now available for download with latest KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment and other improvements.
Garuda Linux Releases "Bird of Prey"
The latest Arch-based Garuda Linux release, "Bird of Prey," features Plasma 6, major Sway updates, and a new FireDragon base
Mozilla Devs Adding 'New Tab Wallpapers' to Firefox
Mozilla devs are bringing more customisation options to the new tab page in Firefox
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 28th, 2024
The 185th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on April 28th, 2024.
Apps, Programming, and Standards
Open Hardware and Linux Devices
A Tribute to Estuary Developer and Kodi Team Member, Piers
In 2015, Kodi’s default theme Confluence was growing long in the tooth
Distributions and Operating Systems: NixOS and FreeBSD
GNU World Order and GNU Emacs for IRC
Games: SuperTuxKart and More
Mozilla on privacy and New Tab Wallpapers
Security and Windows TCO
EasyOS Kirkstone: Two Updates
today's howtos
TDE R14.1.2 released!
The Trinity Desktop Environment development team is pleased to announce the immediate availability of the TDE R14.1.2 release
Shotcut 24.04 Rolls Out New Audio Enhancement
Shotcut 24.04 free cross-platform video editor released with Ambisonic Encoder audio filer, improved audio/video scopes, and more
Linux 6.9-rc6
Ubuntu 24.10 Codename Revealed
Canonical has revealed the name for its next release
Nuvoton NuMicro MA35D0 is a low-cost dual-Core Arm Cortex-A35 microprocessor for industrial edge applications
The company also shows that it supports Yocto and Buildroot build systems for Linux, secure firmware
Collections of Different Linux Distributions
Best Free and Open Source: CNC Software, and Passive OS Fingerprinting Tools
Review: Fedora 40 "KDE"
Fedora often acts as a testing grounds for young technologies, particularly development tools
Today in Techrights
Best Linux distro of 2024
Android Leftovers
Google Play Store can now simultaneously download multiple Android apps
Navidrome 0.52 Music Server Rolls Out with Key Updates
Navidrome 0.52 self-hosted music server and streamer released with improved Subsonic support, enhancements in Jukebox mode, and more
Mini review – Distraction-free writing with ghostwriter for Linux
So with this article about the ghostwriter app, I am continuing my Mini Review series. ghostwriter is a simple but powerful distraction-free writing app for Linux
Synaptics Astra platform takes SL1620, SL1640, or SL1680 Arm CPU module for Edge AI applications
The devkit will support open Yocto Linux distribution and Synaptics AI toolkit for quick AI integration
today's howtos
Open Hardware and Mobile Systems
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
today's leftovers
New Releases: Stable Clonezilla and KANOTIX
Games: Proton 9.0, SteamVR Beta, and More
today's howtos
Linux Foundation and Openwashing in Proprietary GitHub
10 Things to Do After Installing Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Here's the much awaited list of things to do after installing Ubuntu 24.04 LTS.
Free and Open Source Software
Collections of Different Linux Distributions
Stable kernels: Linux 6.8.8, Linux 6.6.29, Linux 6.1.88, and Linux 5.15.157
I'm announcing the release of the 6.8.8 kernel
Today in Techrights
Videos/Shows: The Linux Link Tech Show and Latest in Invidious
today's leftovers
Chrome, Android, and Samsung
Programming Leftovers
Mozilla Leftovers
Red Hat Leftovers
today's howtos
Security Leftovers
Open Hardware: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and Adafruit
45 Drives adds Linux-powered mini PCs, workstations to growing compute lineup
AlmaLinux engineer opens path for migration away from CentOS 6
The ELevate project at AlmaLinux, one of the main distributions that aim to provide a replacement for CentOS, has been expanded
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, GNU. BSD, and More
Programming Leftovers
This Week in GNOME: #145 Quality Over Quantity
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from April 19 to April 26
Security Leftovers
Open Hardware and Devices
Red Hat Leftovers
Software: vlock, BCC, Hotspot, and CloudNativePG
today's howtos
How to Fix: Google Chrome on Linux with No Window (124)
A new Google Chrome bug appears which prevents Chrome to display its window. Here’s how to fix.
Android Leftovers
Gmail app on Android can soon summarize your emails
KDE Accessibility, Sustainability and Automation Sprint
Last week I attended KDE’s joint sprint on accessibility, sustainability and automation hosted at MBition in Berlin
Windows TCO Leftovers
A BSD person tries Alpine GNU/Linux
Well recently I’ve started tinkering with Alpine Linux!
Work on NVK Driver
Games: Tetris, Reviews, Steam, and More
12 Best Free and Open Source Linux Renderers
One of the many strengths of Linux is its good range of open source software for artists, photographers, animators, and designers
Ubuntu Linux-based Voyager 24.04 LTS unites GNOME and Xfce
The latest release in the world of Linux, Voyager 24.04 LTS, introduces a novel approach by combining two popular desktop environments, GNOME and Xfce, into a single distribution
howtos and Installations
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS brings a raft of improvements including the 6.8 Linux kernel
Four Different Linux Distributions
A distro provides the user with a desktop environment, preloaded applications, and ways to update and maintain the system
This week in KDE: megabytes and gigabytes for all
On System Settings’ Region & Language page, you can now choose how you’d like storage sizes to be displayed
Things To Do After Installing Fedora 40
Fedora releases a new version approximately every 6 months
Still On CentOS 6? ELevate Can Now Lift and Shift You to a Modern RHEL Clone
If you’re still running CentOS 6, you know for a fact that you need to get to another operating system pronto
Today in Techrights
