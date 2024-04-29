Arch Linux-Based Garuda Linux “Bird of Prey” Distro Lands with KDE Plasma 6
As you can imagine, the biggest news of the new Garuda Linux (codenamed “Bird of Prey”) is the introduction of the KDE Plasma 6 desktop on the Dr460nized edition as the devs worked hard to upgrade from Plasma 5 porting multiple plasmoids and replacing other with updated forks.
For existing Garuda Linux users, the devs also updated the Garuda System Maintenance tool with the ability to migrate KDE Plasma 5-based Dr460nized editions to the latest KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment while keeping Garuda’s unique Plasma look and feel.