today's leftovers

Lykolux ☛ After owning a mastodon instance - 5 years later
I had launched my own Mastodon instance in May 2018 on a small Raspberry Pi, formerly tootles.space. I wrote about it in French in Lancement de l’instance Mastodon published the same month. Five years later, things have changed.
Steve Kemp ☛ The CP/M emulator development continues
I put together a little repository of binaries for playing with though, and that's been helpful. My emulator has a special flag which treats sub-directories as "Drives". So A: points to A/, B: points to B/, etc. That makes distributing and working with things easy!
Databases
Anton Zhiyanov ☛ Modern SQLite #1: STRICT tables
Even with strict tables, you can still explicitly declare a column as ANY — such columns can hold values of any type. So you can have the best of both worlds — strict type checking and type flexibility: [...]
IBM
-
Silicon Angle ☛ IBM + HashiCorp + Red Hat: It’s about the clown operating modelIBM Corp.’s acquisition of HashiCorp Inc. presents a pivotal moment for multicloud and hybrid cloud deployments. With a focus on aligning missions and accelerating growth, I.C.B.M. intends to operate HashiCorp independently, akin to the Red Bait model. Synergies in product offerings, particularly Terraform and Vault, promise enhanced cloud operations.
Debian Family
Sven Hoexter: vym - view your mind
Had a need for a mindmapping application and found view your mind in the archive. Works but the version is a bit rusty. Sadly my Debian packaging skills are a bit rusty as well, especially when it comes to bigger GUI applications.
