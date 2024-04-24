QEMU 9.0 Released with Raspberry Pi 4 Support, LoongArch KVM Acceleration

posted by Marius Nestor on Apr 24, 2024



Highlights of QEMU 9.0 include multiqueue support for virtio-blk allowing different queues of a single disk to be processed by different I/O threads, the ability to concurrently handle preallocation of memory backends using multiple threads in some cases, and support for the “mapped-ram” capability allowing for more efficient virtual machine snapshots, checkpoint-restart support for VFIO, and improved support for zero-page detection.

For RISC-V, QEMU 9.0 adds ISA/extension support for Zacas, amocas, RVA22 profiles, Zaamo, Zalrsc, Ztso, and others, as well as SMBIOS support for RISC-V virt machine, ACPI support for SRAT, SLIT, AIA, and PLIC, and updated RHCT table support.

