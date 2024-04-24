For the First Time, GNU/Linux ('Proper') Crosses 4% in Taiwan According to statCounter

An all-time high when one counts ChromeOS too

THE latest data from statCounter says that on desktops and laptops Windows fell from 99.15% of the market (less than 15 years ago in the homeland of Eee PC, which Microsoft viciously attacked) to less than three-quarters of the market and GNU/Linux keeps growing steadily in recent years. Here's the underlying data and a chart below.

To be safer (from its ambitious neighbour) Taiwan will need to boost GNU/Linux adoption a lot more. Microsoft is a national security threat. █