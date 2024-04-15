Games: Wordle, DOOM, and ScummVM
Scott Jehl ☛ How would you build Wordle with just HTML & CSS?
I’ve been thinking about the questions folks are typically asked in front-end interviews these days, and how well those questions assess a candidate's depth of understanding of web standard technologies, and not just their ability to employ JavaScript algorithms and third-party frameworks. It made me think about the sort of questions I would like to hear or ask in an interview myself.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Enthusiast adds microtransactions to DOOM — QR codes direct to payment UI every time you pick up an item
Getting back on topic, shareware was understood by gamers to be a fair and reasonable way for companies to finance game development. However, you won’t find many kind words regarding microtransactions. The largest bone of contention is when companies try to make microtransactions part of the business model is when they are shoehorned into full-price games. It might be annoying but reasonable to see microtransactions in a free-to-play title, but many wish this business practice was kept out of AAA+ games that are starting to cost $70 for the cheapest edition.
ScummVM ☛ A walk in the park with ScummVM and Thimbleweeds
1987: In the small town of Thimbleweed Park, two officers-a-reno are investigating a murder. The body, still in the process-a-reno of being pixelated, lies in the river.
The agents meet a video game developer, a mysterious clown who never takes off his make-up, and many other strange characters.