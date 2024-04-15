today's howtos
Chloé Vulquin ☛ Automation
I recently got a new job, and as a part of this new role, I deal a lot with kubernetes. I don't bury the lede (at least not in this post). This post is about that, but also about a larger set of tendencies in our industry — one that permeates i from top to bottom, and therefore is worth looking into.
Jason Becker ☛ TIL about :has
Today I learned about the :has selector. [...]
Tom's Hardware ☛ How to manage Linux network connections via the terminal
We take graphical user interfaces (GUIs) for granted. They generally “just work” and we can largely go about our business without even thinking. The Linux networking GUI is very much now in this camp. We were there when networking with Linux was a chore, heck we remember setting up PPP to connect to the Internet via a modem, in Linux!
What happens when things go wrong? The GUI breaks down, or were left with just a Linux terminal? Perhaps we are installing Linux on a server with no GUI? In these circumstances we need to understand how to make, break and configure connections using the ip command.
The ip command is the replacement to the ifconfig command and we can use ip to control all aspects of networking. In this how to we will show you how to use the command for many basic, yet essential networking tasks.
Terence Eden ☛ Use CSS to boost the font size of emoji with no extra markup
Is there a way to use CSS to increase the font size of specific characters without having to wrap them in an extra or similar?
Yes! Although it is a bit of a hack.
Adamsdesk ☛ 11 Ways to Check Linux/Unix Operating System Uptime
The system uptime can be a useful metric to determine when was the last time a computer or device was booted when paired with an issue or incident. By its self it is not always a vital metric, even though historically some wish to achieve the longest uptime possible. It all depends on the circumstances. No matter what your reasoning might be, let’s take a look at the definition of system uptime, the test environment, assumptions, the various methods used to obtain a GNU/Linux or Unix operating system’s uptime and finally the conclusion with a fun entertaining bonus.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Lighttpd with MariaDB and PHP-FPM on GNU/Linux Mint 21
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Lighttpd with MariaDB and PHP-FPM on GNU/Linux Mint 21. Lighttpd is a lightweight, fast, and secure web server that is an excellent alternative to Apache for hosting websites and web applications.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Inkscape on openSUSE
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Inkscape on openSUSE. Inkscape is a powerful, free, and open-source vector graphics editor that allows users to create stunning designs, logos, and illustrations. This versatile tool is compatible with various operating systems, including openSUSE, a popular GNU/Linux distribution known for its stability and flexibility.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Portainer on Manjaro
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Portainer on Manjaro. Portainer is a powerful, open-source container management tool that simplifies the process of managing Docker containers, networks, and volumes through an intuitive web interface.
Linux Hint ☛ How to Enable SR-IOV from the BIOS/UEFI Firmware of Your Motherboard
The full form of SR-IOV is Single Root I/O Virtualization. Some PCI/PCIE devices have multiple virtual functions and each of these virtual functions can be passed to a different virtual machine. SR-IOV is the technology that allows this type of PCI/PCIE passthrough.
Linux Hint ☛ How to Enable IOMMU/VT-d from the BIOS/UEFI Firmware of Your Motherboard
The full form of IOMMU is Input Output Memory Management Unit. IOMMU maps the virtual addresses of a device to physical addresses which allows the device to be passed to a virtual machine (VM). VT-D does the same thing as IOMMU.
Linux Hint ☛ How to Create a Bootable USB Thumb Drive of Proxmox VE 8
Proxmox VE 8 is the latest version of the Proxmox Virtual Environment. Proxmox VE is an open-source enterprise Type-I virtualization and containerization platform.
Mastering the Tshark Command Line: A Comprehensive How-To Guide
Tshark is the command-line version of Wireshark, the widely acclaimed network protocol analyzer. It allows you to monitor, analyze, and capture real-time network traffic directly from your terminal.
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ How to Install & Use SSH Service in Ubuntu 24.04
This simple tutorial shows how to enable and setup Secure Shell (SSH) service in Ubuntu 24.04, so you can login remotely and transfer files securely in command console.
Netwag GUI Usage Cheat Sheet
This cheat sheet is designed to help users navigate Netwag’s graphical interface, a versatile tool for troubleshooting and analyzing network security.