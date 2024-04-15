We take graphical user interfaces (GUIs) for granted. They generally “just work” and we can largely go about our business without even thinking. The Linux networking GUI is very much now in this camp. We were there when networking with Linux was a chore, heck we remember setting up PPP to connect to the Internet via a modem, in Linux!

What happens when things go wrong? The GUI breaks down, or were left with just a Linux terminal? Perhaps we are installing Linux on a server with no GUI? In these circumstances we need to understand how to make, break and configure connections using the ip command.

The ip command is the replacement to the ifconfig command and we can use ip to control all aspects of networking. In this how to we will show you how to use the command for many basic, yet essential networking tasks.