Sherlock – find social media accounts by username

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 11, 2024



Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) is defined as intelligence produced by collecting, evaluating and analyzing publicly available information with the purpose of answering a specific intelligence question. If the question is to probe information about yourself, or people that you know, sherlock might be a useful tool.

Sherlock is billed as a powerful command line tool to find usernames across a large number social networks. It requires Python 3.6 or higher and works on Linux, macOS, and Windows.

This is free and open source software.

