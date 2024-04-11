Security Leftovers
-
Federal News Network ☛ Facing cyber attacks, critical infrastructure gets new reporting requirements
A newly proposed rule by CISA, tasks those operating in critical infrastructure sectors to report cyber incidents within 72 hours.
-
Security Week ☛ Patch Tuesday: Code Execution Flaws in Multiple Adobe Software Products
Adobe calls attention to a pair of code execution bugs in Adobe Commerce and Magento Open Source, a product used to manage online stories.
-
Federal News Network ☛ Leveraging lessons from the Okta breach to enhance federal cybersecurity
The Okta breach provides an opportunity for federal agencies to reassess and strengthen their cybersecurity posture.
-
Security Week ☛ CVS Group Restoring Systems Impacted by Cyberattack
Veterinary services provider CVS Group is restoring systems after a cyberattack disrupted its UK operations.
-
Security Week ☛ SAP’s April 2024 Updates Patch High-Severity Vulnerabilities
SAP has released 12 new and updated security notes on April 2024 Security Patch Day, including three notes dealing with high-severity vulnerabilities.
-
Security Week ☛ DOJ-Collected Information Exposed in Data Breach Affecting 340,000
Economic analysis and litigation support firm GMA says personal and medical information was stolen in a May 2023 data breach.
-
-
Security Week ☛ ICS Patch Tuesday: Siemens Addresses Palo Alto Networks Product Vulnerabilities
Siemens and Schneider Electric release their ICS Patch Tuesday advisories for April 2024, informing customers about dozens of vulnerabilities.