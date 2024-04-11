Today at Embedded World, SiFive, Inc. unveiled the HiFive Premier P550, an advanced iteration of the former HiFive Unmatched board. This new development board offers a Linux-based platform in a standard PC form factor, marking a significant evolution in their RISC-V product line.

8devices has introduced TobuFi, an innovative System on Module that combines a Qualcomm QCS405 processor with a dual-band Wi-Fi 6 radio, marking a significant advancement in the field of embedded systems. This SoM is versatile, catering to a wide range of applications including drones, robotics, advanced audio systems, and home assistants.

Last week, KDE developer Xaver Hugl told us why explicit sync is a big deal and how it will finally solve those annoying issues some Linux users are experiencing when using an NVIDIA graphics card with the proprietary graphics drivers on Wayland while gaming or doing other tasks that involve using their dedicated GPU.

Coming four and a half months after OpenSSL 3.2, the OpenSSL 3.3 release brings support for QLog for tracing QUIC connections, along with limited support for polling of QUIC connections and stream objects in a non-blocking manner, as well as several new APIs to allow the configuration of various aspects for connections using the QUIC encrypted connection-oriented protocol that operates at the Transport Layer, or Layer 4, in the OSI model.

GParted Live 1.6.0-3 is the third maintenance update to GParted Live 1.6, which was launched on February 28th, 2024, with GParted 1.6, a release that brought a change that would stop GParted from forcing a 1 MiB gap when moving the partition boundary to the right, exFAT improvements, and removed the “Attempt Data Rescue” feature and use of the gpart utility.