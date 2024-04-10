Open Source Self-Hosting And Mail Server
Ente Photos Unveils Self-Hosting for Enhanced Privacy and Control
In early March, we shared the exciting news that Ente is making its server app code available to the public, a decision that was enthusiastically welcomed by the open-source community. This marks Ente’s entry into a field previously well-served by great applications such as Immich and PhotoPrism.
But before we move on, let’s take a moment to explain Ente to those who might need to become more familiar with it.
Stalwart 0.7.0 Mail Server Introduces Web Admin Interface
In a game-changing update, the Stalwart Mail Server has unveiled its latest version, 0.7.0. This robust enhancement not only elevates the server’s performance but also introduces a highly anticipated feature: a web-based administration interface.
But before we move on, let’s explain Stalwart to those who might need to become more familiar with it. It is an open-source mail server solution written in Rust that features support for JMAP, IMAP4, and SMTP and is designed to be secure, fast, robust, and scalable.