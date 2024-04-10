LXQt 2.0 Gears Up for Wayland: What’s Ready and Next?
2024 will be another year in which “Linux on the desktop” won’t happen. Still, it can undoubtedly be called “the year of Wayland,” given the effort all desktop environments, compositors, and window managers make to provide Wayland support. And LXQt is no exception.
As the LXQt desktop environment moves closer to its v2.0 (the current stable release is 1.4), anticipation grows around its initial integration with Wayland. While not entirely Wayland-ready, this release will serve as a foundation, setting the stage for the full transition expected with LXQt 2.1 in the autumn.
Here’s everything you need to know about LXQt 2.0’s Wayland integration.