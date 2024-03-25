GNOME 45/46 Retrospective

My creative work is more aligned to GNOME cycles than years. Now that GNOME 46 is is out it’s a good time to look back at some of the larger things I did during those cycles.

2023 kicked off with quite a kerfuffle around frame pointers.

Many people appear to have opinions on the topic though very few are aware of the trade-offs involved or the surface area of the problem domain. I spent quite some time writing articles to both educate and ultimately convince the Fedora council that enabling them is the single best thing they could do to help us make the operating system significantly faster release-to-release.

Much to my surprise both Ubuntu and Arch are choosing to follow.

Early this year I published an article in Fedora Magazine on the topic.

