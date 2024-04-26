today's howtos
-
Pi My Life Up ☛ Running Ollama on the Raspberry Pi
Ollama itself isn’t a large language model. It is a tool that allows you to run various open-source AI models quickly. This tool handles downloading and then running a supported large language model. Ollama even has an API that you can interact with from other applications.
-
[Old] Fleetstack ☛ How to build a Raspberry Pi Media Center with Kodi - A Comprehensive Guide
6. Open-Source and Community-Supported: Both Raspberry Pi and Kodi have active, passionate communities backing them. This means you'll have access to extensive online resources and assistance to troubleshoot any challenges and continually enhance your setup.
By the end of this guide, you'll have a robust, ready-to-use media center that you can be proud of, having built it yourself. So, let's get started on this exciting journey!
-
Vitux ☛ How do I install PostgreSQL on Ubuntu
PostgreSQL or Postgres is a free and open source object-relational database system. Postgres was developed for enterprise applications and is known for its reliability, robust features and high performance. PostgreSQL is a SQL and Hey Hi (AI) compliant database system that supports both SQL data (relational) and JSON data (non-relational).
-
LinuxTechi ☛ How to Upgrade to Fedora 40 From Fedora 39 (GUI & CLI)
In this blog post, we will show you how to upgrade to Fedora 40 from Fedora 39 using GUI and Command Line (CLI).
-
TecAdmin ☛ How to Upgrade to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS: A Step-by-Step Guide
Upgrading to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Long Term Support) is a straightforward process that promises enhanced performance, security, and new features. Whether you’re upgrading from an older LTS version or a more recent interim release, this step-by-step guide will help you navigate the upgrade process smoothly. >
-
Vitux ☛ How do I Install LOMP Stack on Ubuntu
The LOMP stack, also known as Linux, OpenLiteSpeed, MariaDB and PHP, is an open source software stack that allows you to host high-performance websites. It provides the LSPHP (LiteSpeed PHP) interpreter to serve dynamic PHP pages via its proprietary LS-API.
-
TecMint ☛ How to Use Compound Expressions with Awk in Linux – Part 5
In this article, we shall take a look at how you can combine multiple expressions referred to as compound expressions to check for a condition when filtering text or strings.
-
Vitux ☛ How to Install JupyterLab on Ubuntu
JupyterLab is the next-generation web-based user interface for the Jupyter ecosystem, which includes Jupyter Notebook, Editor, iPython, Terminal Shell, and more. It is a free and open source web application that provides an interactive and powerful development environment for developers and scientists.
-
Vitux ☛ How to Install Nginx Webserver with Let’s Encrypt SSL on Ubuntu
Nginx is a free, open-source and powerful web server developed by Igor Sysoev and published in 2004. It is also used as a reverse proxy, HTTP load balancer and e-mail proxy for IMAP, POP3 and SMTP. Nginx uses an event-driven and asynchronous architecture instead of the traditional process-driven architecture.
-
Vitux ☛ How to Install Apache web server with Let’s Encrypt SSL on Ubuntu
Apache is a free, open source and one of the most popular web servers developed and maintained by the Apache Software Foundation. It can be installed on all common operating systems such as Linux, Windows, macOS, Solaris, etc. It is customizable and can be integrated with other modules.
-
H2S Media ☛ How to Add a Group in Amazon GNU/Linux 2023
Amazon GNU/Linux 2023 is the upgraded version of Amazon GNU/Linux 2 which is derived from Fedora. It is created specially by Amazon to run on its Cloud services which is EC2 platform.
-
OSTechNix ☛ How To Upgrade to Fedora 40 From Fedora 39
Ready to unlock the latest features in Fedora? Our guide walks you through a smooth upgrade process from Fedora 39 to Fedora 40. Learn what's new, avoid pitfalls, and get your system running the newest version safely.