posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 26, 2024



Proxmox VE 8.2 Launches with Enhanced Migration Tools

Five months after its previous 8.1 release, Proxmox, a comprehensive server virtualization platform designed to handle both container-based and virtual machine technology using tools like QEMU for virtualization and LXC for containers, released its latest iteration, Proxmox VE 8.2, bringing a suite of new features and updates that enhance its functionality and user experience.

With this update, built on the robust foundations of Debian 12.5 and powered by the latest stable Linux kernel 6.8, users benefit from the latest versions of various virtualization tools, including QEMU 8.1.5 and LXC 6.0. Additionally, Proxmox continues to support cutting-edge file systems and storage solutions with updates like ZFS 2.2.3 and the integration of Ceph technology for scalable storage.