Andreas Tille Is the New Debian Project Leader

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 21, 2024



Debian is among the most respected Linux distributions. It is known for its excellent reputation and is a symbol of democratic governance in the open-source community.

Every year, internal elections are conducted to select the new project leader—a person who represents the project and serves as the public face of Debian for a term of one year.

This year, after being re-elected four years in a row, the current Debian leader, Jonathan Carter, handed over his position to Andreas Tille. Here’s what we know about him.

