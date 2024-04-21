Andreas Tille Is the New Debian Project Leader
Debian is among the most respected Linux distributions. It is known for its excellent reputation and is a symbol of democratic governance in the open-source community.
Every year, internal elections are conducted to select the new project leader—a person who represents the project and serves as the public face of Debian for a term of one year.
This year, after being re-elected four years in a row, the current Debian leader, Jonathan Carter, handed over his position to Andreas Tille. Here’s what we know about him.