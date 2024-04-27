today's leftovers

This post was supposed to be called “death with bcachefs”, but it sounded a bit too dramatic. :-) Evidently bcachefs-tools in Debian is finally getting an update (although in experimental), so that's good. Meanwhile, one of my multi-device filesystems died a horrible death, and since I had backups, I didn't ask for its fix to be prioritized—fsck still is unable to repair it and I don't use bcachefs on that machine anymore. But the other one still lives fairly happily.

Hanging around #bcachefs on IRC tells me that indeed, this thing is still quite experimental. Some of the killer features (like proper compression) don't perform as well as they should yet. Large rewrites are still happening. People are still reporting quite weird bugs that are being triaged and mostly fixed (although if you can't reproduce them, you're pretty much hosed). But it's a fun ride. Again: Have backups. They saved me. :-)