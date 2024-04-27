today's leftovers
It's FOSS ☛ FOSS Weekly #24.17: All About Ubuntu 24.04 LTS and Fedora 40 Releases
Fedora 40 and Ubuntu 24.04 releases are here.
Salih Emin: Ucaresystem 24.04.0 released
The latest release of uCareSystem, version 24.04.0, introduces enhanced maintenance and cleanup capabilities for Ubuntu and its derivatives.
Debian Family
Steinar H Gunderson ☛ Steinar H. Gunderson: Continued life with bcachefs
This post was supposed to be called “death with bcachefs”, but it sounded a bit too dramatic. :-) Evidently bcachefs-tools in Debian is finally getting an update (although in experimental), so that's good. Meanwhile, one of my multi-device filesystems died a horrible death, and since I had backups, I didn't ask for its fix to be prioritized—fsck still is unable to repair it and I don't use bcachefs on that machine anymore. But the other one still lives fairly happily.
Hanging around #bcachefs on IRC tells me that indeed, this thing is still quite experimental. Some of the killer features (like proper compression) don't perform as well as they should yet. Large rewrites are still happening. People are still reporting quite weird bugs that are being triaged and mostly fixed (although if you can't reproduce them, you're pretty much hosed). But it's a fun ride. Again: Have backups. They saved me. :-)
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
Goals Sprint 2024
From last Friday to Wednesday I was in Berlin to attend the combined 2024 KDE Goals sprint that was graciously hosted by MBition. Compared to previous goals sprints where there were separate sprints Goal this year was different as all three happened at once in the same area. This allowed attendees to freely switch around the different topics and enables more collaboration opportunities. Lets see how that worked out for me.
Most of my time I actually spent in the context of the accessibility goal. I became part of a discussion of how QML comboboxes in general and the Kirigami Add-ons date picker is lacking in the accessibility departement. As the discussion went to how the default representation of a standard combobox could be improved, the question was raised if it would still be possible to do something special for customized comboboxes.
Server
Netcraft ☛ April 2024 Web Server Survey
In the April 2024 survey we received responses from 1,092,963,063 sites across 267,934,761 domains and 12,872,291 web-facing computers. This reflects a gain of 2.8 million sites, a loss of 3.9 million domains, and a gain of 244,716 web-facing computers.
OpenResty was the only vendor to gain sites this month. It gained 5.0 million sites (+4.69%), increasing its market share to 10.2% (+0.43pp) of sites seen by Netcraft.
Audiocasts/Shows
Tux Digital ☛ Linux Out Loud 87: Hardware Crazy
Join us in this episode of GNU/Linux Out Loud 87. Wendy and Matt delve into a hardware-centric discussion, sharing insights on their recent tech experiences. Matt: Wendy: Contact infoMatt (Twitter @MattTDN)Wendy (Mastodon @WendyDLN)Nate (Website CubicleNate.com)
