TecMint ☛ Setting Up LAMP (Apache, MariaDB, PHP) on Fedora 40 Server
In this tutorial, we will walk through the steps you can follow to install the LAMP (Linux, Apache, MariaDB, and PHP) stack, which is web service software that you can set up on your Fedora 40 server.
LinuxTechi ☛ How to Upgrade From Ubuntu 22.04 to Ubuntu 24.04
In this guide, we will explore how to upgrade from Ubuntu 22.04 to Ubuntu 24.04 step by step. Ubuntu 24.04 has finally been released. It’s the latest LTS release and comes after years of hard work and dedication from the open-source community.
Linux Hint ☛ 15 APT Command Examples on Linux
15 example commands for how to use apt in ubuntu, debian and other linux distros that prefer apt.
H2S Media ☛ Installing Apache HTTPD Web Server on Amazon GNU/Linux 2023
Installing Apache on an Amazon GNU/Linux 2023 instance running on an EC2 instance or locally in your server environment is quite easy, we need to execute a single command using the DNF package manager.
Linux Hint ☛ Linux open Command
This article will guide you how to open files on linux.
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ How to Install Ubuntu 24.04 Desktop [Step by Step Guide]
This is a step by step beginner’s guide shows how to install Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, Desktop Edition, in PC or laptop using an USB stick. Ubuntu 24.04 is a long term support release with 5 years support (and other 7 years security updates via Ubuntu Pro). It features a new desktop installer.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install MariaDB on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install MariaDB on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. MariaDB is a powerful, open-source relational database management system that serves as a robust alternative to MySQL. It offers enhanced performance, security, and features, making it an excellent choice for developers and system administrators alike.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Nginx on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Nginx on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Nginx (pronounced “engine-x”) is a powerful, high-performance web server that has gained immense popularity due to its lightweight nature, stability, and rich feature set.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Telnet on Manjaro
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Telnet on Manjaro. Telnet is a network protocol that allows users to establish a connection to a remote computer or server, providing access to a command-line interface.
Linux Hint ☛ How to Install GUI on Ubuntu 24.04 Server
If you are stuck on how to have a GUI on an Ubuntu 24.04 server, this post shares the steps you should follow. We will install a display manager and a GUI to make it convenient for you to choose between using a GUI or a command line when accessing your Ubuntu server.
How to make an SSH key for proprietary trap AWS Lightsail / EC2 server
The documented solution on AWS’s pages are not easy to follow, so here’s a step by step guide! NB it is assumed you have already created the user fred on the EC2/lightsail instance with ‘adduser’ or similar, and it already has a ~/.ssh directory with the appropriate the user permissions.
TecAdmin ☛ How to Install PHP (from 8.3 down to 5.6) on Ubuntu 24.04
PHP stands for Hypertext Preprocessor, which is remains a cornerstone of the web, powering a significant portion of websites and web applications across the internet. Majority of top websites and blogging tools are still running with PHP like WordPress, Facebook, Wikipedia etc.
nixCraft ☛ How to Upgrade Ubuntu 22.04 to 24.04 LTS: A Complete Guide
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) was launched on April 25th, 2024. This new version will be supported for five years until June 2029. The armhf architecture now provides support for the Year 2038 problem. The upgrades include significant updates to core packages like GNU/Linux kernel, systemd, Netplan, toolchain upgrades for better development support, enhanced security measures, and performance optimizations. It also has an updated GNOME desktop environment and other default applications. Let us see how to upgrade Ubuntu 22.04 LTS to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS using the CLI over ssh-based session.
How to Install and Use CPULimit to Monitor CPU in Linux
How to use the cpulimit command to limit the amount of CPU usage a given process is allowed to use, step by step with examples.