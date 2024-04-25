posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 25, 2024



Quoting: Raspberry Pi CM4S module gets 2GB, 4GB, and 8GB RAM variants for commercial products - CNX Software —

The CM4S is different from other Compute Modules in a few ways. First, it uses the same form factor as the CM3+ but has a faster processor, the BCM2711 chip. Second, it lacks some of the features of the CM4, such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB 3.0, and PCI Express. CM4S exists because there are a lot of industrial users who have CM3-based designs that they can’t get parts for. The CM4S is a drop-in upgrade for those users because it uses the same form factor.

The new eMMC-equipped Raspberry Pi CM4S or the eMMC-free CM4S Lite can be purchased from the Raspberry Pi Approved Reseller listed on the company’s website. For more information, you can also check out their press release page.