Waveshare has introduced the UGV Rover, a platform designed for compatibility with the widely-used Raspberry Pi SBCs, models 4 and 5. This open-source platform is geared towards robotics and navigation applications, equipped with a 5MP camera and Lidar support for an array of programmable functionalities.

There’s no question that strong, resilient infrastructure is critical for keeping people connected. But we recently saw just how important it is to also have a strong community built up to support Internet infrastructure—and each other.

Highlights of QEMU 9.0 include multi-queue support for the virtio-blk block driver allowing different queues of a single disk to be processed by different I/O threads, the ability to concurrently handle preallocation of memory backends using multiple threads in some cases, and support for the “mapped-ram” capability allowing for more efficient virtual machine snapshots, checkpoint-restart support for VFIO, and improved support for zero-page detection.

Powered by Linux kernel 6.8, EndeavourOS Gemini comes with the KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment on both the live environment and the offline installation option. Users can choose between Wayland and X11 sessions from the SDDM login manager, but the former is enabled by default.

Featuring a smooth black Magnesium chassis, the Slimbook Fedora 2 laptops are powered by 13th Gen Intel Core i7 13700H processors with 14 cores, 20 threads, 24MB cache, Intel Iris Xe G7 graphics, and up to 5.00 GHz clock speed, and feature NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 8GB GDDR6 dedicated graphics.

Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.8 kernel series, the Fedora Linux 40 release ships with the GNOME 46 desktop environment for the flagship Fedora Workstation edition and the KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment for the Fedora KDE Spin, which defaults to the Wayland session as the X11 session was completely removed.