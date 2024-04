posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 27, 2024



This week in KDE: megabytes and gigabytes for all

On System Settings’ Region & Language page, you can now choose how you’d like storage sizes to be displayed. This means you can change them to the more common MB and GB style, instead of MiB and GiB, for example. Note that the default value has not changed, but you have the option to change it yourself...