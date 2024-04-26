Some of the latest articles
Updated This Past Day
-
CISA Has a Microsoft Conflict of Interest Problem (CISA Cannot Achieve Its Goals, It Protects the Worst Culprit)
people from Microsoft "speaking for" "Open Source" and for "security"
-
[Video] Time to Acknowledge Debian Has a Real Problem and This Problem Needs to be Solved
it would make sense to try to resolve conflicts and issues, not exacerbate these
-
Daniel Pocock elected on ANZAC Day and anniversary of Easter Rising (FSFE Fellowship)
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
-
Ulrike Uhlig & Debian, the $200,000 woman who quit
Reprinted with permission from disguised.work
New
-
Microsoft Claims "Goodwill" Is an Asset Valued at $119,163,000,000, Cash Decreased From $34,704,000,000 to $19,634,000,000 and Total Liabilities Grew to $231,123,000,000
Earnings Release FY24 Q3
-
More Microsoft Cuts: Events Canceled, Real Sales Down Sharply
So they will call (or rebrand) everything "AI" or "Azure" or "cloud" while adding revenues from Blizzard to pretend something is growing
-
Links 25/04/2024: South Korean Military to Ban iPhone, Armenian Remembrance Day
Links for the day
-
Gemini Links 25/04/2024: SFTP, VoIP, Streaming, Full-Content Web Feeds, and Gemini Thoughts
Links for the day
-
Audiocasts/Shows: FLOSS Weekly and mintCast
the latest pair of episodes
-
[Meme] Arvind Krishna's Business Machines
He is harming Red Hat in a number of ways (he doesn't understand it) and Fedora users are running out of patience (many volunteers quit years ago)
-
[Video] Debian's Newfound Love of Censorship Has Become a Threat to the Entire Internet
SPI/Debian might end up with rotten tomatoes in the face
-
Joerg (Ganneff) Jaspert, Dalbergschule Fulda & Debian Death threats
Reprinted with permission from disguised.work
-
Amber Heard, Junior Female Developers & Debian Embezzlement
Reprinted with permission from disguised.work
-
[Video] IBM's Poor Results Reinforce the Idea of Mass Layoffs on the Way (Just Like at Microsoft)
it seems likely Red Hat layoffs are in the making
-
IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, April 24, 2024
IRC logs for Wednesday, April 24, 2024
-
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Thursday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):