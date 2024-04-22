Audacity 3.5 Released with Cloud Saving, Beat Detection, Pitch Shifting, and More

posted by Marius Nestor on Apr 22, 2024



Highlights of Audacity 3.5 include a new cloud-saving feature that lets you save your Audacity projects to audio.com so you can access it from any device or more easily share it with others, pitch shifting so you can non-destructively change the pitch of a clip, and automatic tempo detection of imported loops.

Audacity 3.5 also adds an option in Preferences -> Effects to skip plugin scanning, an overflow menu, along with speed and pitch indicators to clips, as well as subtitle formats for labels with the ability to export subtitles to the WebVTT and SubRip formats and support for importing subtitles in the SubRip format.

