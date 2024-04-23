Games: Steam Deck, Proton Experimental, Dead Island 2, and More
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Win a Steam Deck OLED or a golden egg game bundle in Fanatical's Mystery Egg Bundle
While it's a bit like throwing some coins into a well and making a wish, I'm not going to stop you if you want to give it a shot to win a Steam Deck, or a big bundle of games if you manage to find a golden egg in the Fanatical Mystery Egg Bundle.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Proton Experimental brings initial D3D12 for OpenVR, fixes Overwatch 2 crashes
A freshly squeezed cup of Proton Experimental was released today by Valve containing fixes for multiple games on Steam Deck and Desktop Linux like Overwatch 2.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Dead Island 2 arrives on Steam boasting of Steam Deck support
Dambuster Studios and Deep Silver have now finally released Dead Island 2 on Steam, after previously being Epic Games exclusive and they're boasting about Steam Deck support.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Ashlands update for Valheim has a new trailer and public test is live
Finally! Valheim is getting close to the release of the big Ashlands update, and now you can go and actually test it.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Embracer Group splitting into three companies
Embracer Group have announced that after being the cause of many job losses, shutting down developers and selling some off - they're now splitting into three companies.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Sunshine game streaming update has frame timing improvements for Linux
Sunshine when paired up with Moonlight offers a great way to stream games from your PC to pretty much any other system, and the latest release v0.23.1 should work better on Linux now.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Parking Garage Rally Circuit coming by dev of JellyCar with Linux / Steam Deck support
A game that is something of a homage to the days of the Sega Saturn, Walaber Entertainment who created the fun JellyCar series have announced Parking Garage Rally Circuit. This really looks like it would fit right at home on the Saturn! Complete with tasty low-poly, chunky textures.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Over 10 years later 7 Days to Die is going to leave Early Access
A long time coming after initially going live back in December 2013, developer The Fun Pimps has now announced that 7 Days to Die is going to be leaving Early Access. The release is currently planned for June, with an exact date to be given closer to the time No I can't quite believe it's finally happening either.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ A big Palestinian Relief Bundle is live on itch.io
Supporting the Palestine Children's Relief Fund charity, the Palestinian Relief Bundle is live on itch.io.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ PSA: someone set up a fake Proton-GE website
It seems nothing is safe from bogus websites and scams, with someone setting up a fake website for Proton-GE / GE-Proton. A warning note about it was added to the GE GitHub page readme last month, which I've only just been made aware of.
-
TecMint ☛ 12 Amazing Terminal Based Games for Linux Enthusiasts
Therefore, for system administrators and other users who enjoy operating from the terminal, this often involves spending a significant amount of time there, which many find uninteresting or even boring.