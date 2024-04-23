Games: Steam Deck, Proton Experimental, Dead Island 2, and More

Highlights of Audacity 3.5 include a new cloud-saving feature that lets you save your Audacity projects to audio.com so you can access it from any device or more easily share it with others, pitch shifting so you can non-destructively change the pitch of a clip, and automatic tempo detection of imported loops.

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. You guys are awesome and your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback.