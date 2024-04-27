In the vast and ever-evolving realm of cybersecurity, the need for robust defense mechanisms has never been more pressing. With cyber threats growing in sophistication and frequency, organizations must deploy proactive measures to safeguard their networks and sensitive data. Among these measures, Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (IDPS) stand as stalwart guardians, tirelessly monitoring network traffic and preemptively thwarting malicious activities. In this article, we delve into the world of Linux-based IDPS, exploring their significance, setup, monitoring strategies, and future trends.