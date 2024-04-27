Security Leftovers
The Art of Linux Auditing: From Risk Assessment to Compliance
Discover the importance of Linux auditing for system security. Learn how regular audits help in risk assessment and regulatory compliance.
Hackaday ☛ This Week In Security: Cisco, Mitel, And AI False Flags
There’s a trend recently, of big-name security appliances getting used in state-sponsored attacks. It looks like Cisco is the latest victim, based on a report by their own Talos Intelligence.
Linux Journal ☛ Fortifying Cyber Defense With the Power of GNU/Linux Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems
In the vast and ever-evolving realm of cybersecurity, the need for robust defense mechanisms has never been more pressing. With cyber threats growing in sophistication and frequency, organizations must deploy proactive measures to safeguard their networks and sensitive data. Among these measures, Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (IDPS) stand as stalwart guardians, tirelessly monitoring network traffic and preemptively thwarting malicious activities. In this article, we delve into the world of Linux-based IDPS, exploring their significance, setup, monitoring strategies, and future trends.