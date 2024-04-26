Quoting: Firefly AIBOX-1684X compact AI Box delivers 32 TOPS for large language models, image generation, video analytics, and more - CNX Software —

Firefly has yet to provide documentation for the new AIBOX-1684X AI box, but the Wiki for one of the earlier BM1684X systems shows it runs Ubuntu 20.04 with Linux 5.4 LTS kernel (image released in July 2023) and docker is also apparently preinstalled in the image.

The company also explains the AIBOX-1684X is suitable for the local deployment of “ultra-large-scale parameter models under the Transformer architecture” such as large language models (LLM) such as LLaMa2, ChatGLM, and Qwen, as well as large vision models like ViT, Grounding DINO, and SAM. Stable Diffusion V1.5 image generation model is also supported and so are traditional network architectures such as CNN, RNN, and LSTM (Long short-term memory). Users can rely on popular frameworks such as TensorFlow, PyTorch, MXNet, PaddlePaddle, ONNX, and Darknet for pre-trained or custom models. More details about the software can be found in the SOPHON SDK section of the wiki.