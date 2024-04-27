Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, GNU. BSD, and More
Kev Quirk ☛ What Would My Dream CMS Be?
I was perusing my RSS reader (Miniflux) recently and I came across a really interesting post by Dave Rupert, where he was talking about his ideas for a dream CMS. As someone who's tried all the platforms , like Ghost, Grav, Jekyll, WordPress, and Kirby (among others).
So after trying so many platforms over the last 10 years of blogging, I think I have a pretty good idea of what my dream CMS would be. For me, there's 6 things that I'd want my dream CMS to be able to do well: [...]
Chad Whitacre ☛ OSS Stewards as Software Restaurants
If Python is a product, who is the producer? The Python community, yes, of which the Python Software Foundation is presently being chiseled into European Union law as the steward. This is one of the most remarkable aspects of the Cyber Resilience Act (CRA), a new piece of legislation that has kept the Open Source community in Europe quite busy for the past 18 months. Many outside Europe are less aware of it, but it will have a profound impact on all of us in the coming years. (I started wrapping my head around the CRA in this ticket, so if you want to do the same you might start there.)
Ted Unangst ☛ adding activitypub to humungus
I self host my code, as one should.
humungus was originally supposed to be just a web frontend for existing repos. It shows diffs and commits. But it’s very limited on the write side. I don’t need a website to create issues, and I don’t want to deal with having to allow randos to create accounts, who probably aren’t interested anyway. But if you can use an existing federated identity to comment on projects, and maybe I’ll see it, that seems reasonable. It’s low friction for you and low effort for me.
SICP ☛ Non-standard components
Buy vs. build (or, in the age of free software, acquire vs. build) is perhaps the most important question in any software engineering endeavor. I would go so far as to say that the solution to the software crisis wasn’t object-oriented programming, or agile software development, or any other change in the related methods and tools of software—those have largely been fad-driven. It was the confluence of these two seminal events:
• The creation of the GNU project by Richard Stallman, which popularized to the Four Freedoms, which led to the Debian Social Contract, which led to the Open Source Definition.
Alan Pope ☛ Alan Pope: Do you know Simone?
Over coffee this morning, I stumbled upon simone, a fledgling Open-Source tool for repurposing YouTube videos as blog posts. The Python tool creates a text summary of the video and extracts some contextual frames to illustrate the text.
A neat idea! In my experience, software engineers are often tasked with making demonstration videos, but other engineers commonly prefer consuming the written word over watching a video. I took simone for a spin, to see how well it works. Scroll down and tell me what you think!
I was sat in front of my work laptop, which is a mac, so roughly speaking, this is what I did: [...]
GNU Projects
GNU ☛ gnulib @ Savannah: GNU gnulib: gnulib-tool has become much faster
If you are developer on a package that uses GNU gnulib as part of its build system:
gnulib-tool has been known for being slow for many years. We have listened to your complaints. We have rewritten gnulib-tool in another programming language (Python). It is between 8 times and 100 times faster than the previous implementation.
Both implementations behave identically, that is, produce the same generated files and the same output. Nothing changes in your way to use Gnulib; it's only faster.
BSD
Undeadly ☛ Passphrase timeout for disk decryption at boot added (potential battery lifesaver)
Have you had your laptop accidentally un-hibernate while you weren't looking, leaving you with a totally drained battery?
Now OpenBSD-current has a fix for that, thanks to this commit by Klemens Nanni (kn@). The commit message reads, [...]
Education
APNIC ☛ APNIC 58 Call for Presentations open
The APNIC Program Committee (PC) is seeking presentations for the APNIC 58 conference in Wellington, New Zealand from 30 August to 6 September 2024. The PC is looking for content that would suit technical sessions, tutorials, lightning talks, and panel discussions.
FSF ☛ What role community plays in free software and more -- Interview with David Wilson
Can't wait for the start of LibrePlanet 2024: Cultivating Community? Same here. To sweeten the wait, we have interviewed David Wilson, one of the keynote speakers and the creator of the System Crafters channel and community.
Productivity Softwarea
Numeric Citizen ☛ Overrated x 1000
I’m so fed up of working in an IT field where everyone is short sighted with Microsoft. I mean, there are so much more powerful collaborative apps out there.
