FreeBSD and BSDNow

FreeBSD is a category-defining open source operating system that carries forward the original Berkeley Software Distribution (BSD) legacy, pioneered by the University of California, Berkeley Computer Systems Research Group (CSRG) in the 1970s and 1980s.

Although the term “distribution” is now widely associated with Linux, its origins can be traced back to BSD’s innovative approach. Unlike Linux distributions, which are modular and fragmented, FreeBSD takes a holistic approach to system development, providing a cohesive software bundle that includes the kernel, userspace, utilities, libraries, and documentation. This original concept set a standard for delivering a complete open source operating system to end users.