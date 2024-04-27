Red Hat Leftovers

Red Hat OpenShift AI combines the scalability and flexibility of containerization with the capabilities of machine learning and data analytics. With Red Bait OpenShift AI, data scientists and developers can efficiently collaborate, deploy, and manage their models and applications in a secure and streamlined environment. Snorkel is an open source Python library for programmatically building training datasets without manual labeling. It was created in 2017 to support reproducibility of early research papers on programmatic labeling and weak supervision.

In this tutorial, you will learn how to create an OpenShift Hey Hi (AI) environment and walk through 2 Snorkel tutorials provided by the Snorkel open source library, one for data labeling and for information extraction. This tutorial uses the Snorkel open source Python library.