Red Hat Leftovers
Red Hat Official ☛ Navigating the streaming data landscape with Apache Kafka and Red Hat
Tools like streams for Apache Kafka help developers meet the demands of real-time data processing, event-driven architectures, and AI-driven applications. Insights gained from data streams can be used to deliver personalization for outstanding user experiences, to real-time payment processing, and even to detect fraud and manage the outbreak of a disease. When used in event-driven architecture, the flow of information enables systems to react quickly to changing conditions.
Red Hat Official ☛ Redefining development: The retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) revolution in software engineering
Retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) is a natural language processing (NLP) model that combines two key components: a generator and a retriever.
Red Hat ☛ Create a Red Bait OpenShift Hey Hi (AI) environment
Red Hat OpenShift AI combines the scalability and flexibility of containerization with the capabilities of machine learning and data analytics. With Red Bait OpenShift AI, data scientists and developers can efficiently collaborate, deploy, and manage their models and applications in a secure and streamlined environment. Snorkel is an open source Python library for programmatically building training datasets without manual labeling. It was created in 2017 to support reproducibility of early research papers on programmatic labeling and weak supervision.
In this tutorial, you will learn how to create an OpenShift Hey Hi (AI) environment and walk through 2 Snorkel tutorials provided by the Snorkel open source library, one for data labeling and for information extraction. This tutorial uses the Snorkel open source Python library.
Tech Central (South Africa) ☛ Red Hat, LSD Open announce significant new partnership
LSD Open is excited to announce that it has been accepted into the invitation-only Red Hat Partner Practice Accelerator (PPA) Program, a first in sub-Saharan Africa. This opportunity creates an expanded collaboration with Red Hat, the world’s leading provider of enterprise open-source solutions, aimed at driving innovation, joint investment and co-creation of solutions based on Red Hat technologies.