posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 27, 2024



Quoting: Ubuntu Linux-based Voyager 24.04 LTS unites GNOME and Xfce —

The latest release in the world of Linux, Voyager 24.04 LTS, introduces a novel approach by combining two popular desktop environments, GNOME and Xfce, into a single distribution. Based on Ubuntu’s “Noble Numbat” and powered by the Linux 6.8 kernel, this version offers a unified experience designed for both PC and tablet platforms.

Voyager 24.04 LTS features a seamless integration of GNOME 46 and Xfce 4.18, maintaining distinct identities for each environment while sharing a common base. This allows for a simplified user interface where applications specific to one environment do not clutter the other, unless necessary.