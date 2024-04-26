today's howtos
TechRepublic ☛ 10 Commands GNU/Linux Admins Need to Know
If you’re a GNU/Linux admin (or are just now hopping onto the GNU/Linux platform bandwagon), you have probably figured out that you’re going to need to interact with a terminal window.
Russell Coker ☛ Russell Coker: Ubuntu 24.04 and Bubblewrap
When using Bubblewrap (the bwrap command) to create a container in Ubuntu 24.04 you can expect to get one of the following error messages:
bwrap: loopback: Failed RTM_NEWADDR: Operation not permitted bwrap: setting up uid map: Permission denied
This is due to Ubuntu developers deciding to use Apparmor to restrict the creation of user namespaces. Here is a Ubuntu blog post about it [1].
XDA ☛ How to extract and install a tar.gz file on Ubuntu
Tar.Gz files are archives, and you can easily install them through the GUI in Ubuntu or by using the terminal
Network World ☛ Using the apropos command on Linux
The word apropos means “fitting and to the point”. As a command on a Linux system, its role is to identify commands that relate to the particular terms that you are asking about – such as files, lists, disks, dates users, accounts, file systems, and a huge pile of other things.
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ How to Install VokoscreenNG in Ubuntu 24.04 | 22.04
This tutorial shows how to install the most recent VokoscreenNG screen recording app in all current Ubuntu releases, including Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 22.04, Ubuntu 24.04. VokoscreenNG is a free and open-source application for recording your desktop, window, or an area in GNU/Linux and backdoored Windows desktop.
LinuxSecurity ☛ Hacker's Corner: Complete Guide to Anti-Debugging in GNU/Linux - Part 1
Keylogger attacks in network security have become more popular over time. Therefore, businesses must implement procedures and tactics to prevent these network security issues from harming a server.
LinuxSecurity ☛ Hacker's Corner: Complete Guide to Keylogging in GNU/Linux - Part 2
In Complete Guide to Keylogging in Linux: Part 1 , we discussed how to write keyloggers for GNU/Linux by reading keyboard device events. This article will continue to discuss keyboard event capture so you have more techniques to use for keylogger attacks in network security.