Windows TCO Leftovers
Scoop News Group ☛ Cyberattack hits Georgia county at center of voting software breach
The breach in Coffee County is the second incident in Georgia in which IT infrastructure has been breached in counties where former President Donald Trump or his allies are embroiled in legal battles related to his effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
Scoop News Group ☛ Russian hacking group claims responsibility for cyberattack on Indiana wastewater plant
The [successful] cyberattack in Tipton, which provides wastewater treatment for roughly 5,000 people in a town 40 miles north of Indianapolis, began disrupting operations on Friday evening. Plant managers sent employees to correct the activity, which interrupted operations again on Sunday morning, according to Jim Ankrum, general manager of Tipton Municipal Utilities.
Cyble Inc ☛ CISA Launches Ransomware Vulnerability Warning Pilot
Ransomware, a persistent threat to critical services, businesses, and communities worldwide, continues to evolve, causing costly and disruptive incidents. Recent industry reports estimate that businesses spend an average of $1.85 million to recover from a ransomware attack.
Moreover, a staggering 80% of victims who paid a ransom were targeted again by these criminals. The economic, technical, and reputational impacts of ransomware incidents pose significant challenges for organizations large and small.