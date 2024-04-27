Windows TCO Leftovers

Ransomware, a persistent threat to critical services, businesses, and communities worldwide, continues to evolve, causing costly and disruptive incidents. Recent industry reports estimate that businesses spend an average of $1.85 million to recover from a ransomware attack.

Moreover, a staggering 80% of victims who paid a ransom were targeted again by these criminals. The economic, technical, and reputational impacts of ransomware incidents pose significant challenges for organizations large and small.