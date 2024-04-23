Fedora Linux 40 Officially Released with Linux Kernel 6.8, Here’s What’s New

posted by Marius Nestor on Apr 23, 2024



Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.8 kernel series, the Fedora Linux 40 release ships with the GNOME 46 desktop environment for the flagship Fedora Workstation edition and the KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment for the Fedora KDE Spin, which defaults to the Wayland session as the X11 session was completely removed.

Other Fedora Linux 40 features include the enablement of IPv4 address conflict detection by default, stable-ssid as the default mode for assigning individual stable MAC addresses to Wi-Fi connections in NetworkManager, and the enablement of systemd service hardening features for default system services.

