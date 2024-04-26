QV version 240425 pre-alpha released (and more)
-
See 240423 announcement:
https://bkhome.org/news/202404/qv-version-20240423-pre-alpha-released.html
I was hoping to get onto implementing an update mechanism, but we keep finding bugs.
-
QV readme on github
-
Fix bluetoothd endless restarting
In 2020 I posted about using the 'restarter' utility in /etc/init.d/bluetooth, to immediately restart 'bluetoothd' if it crashes:
https://bkhome.org/news/202011/xf86-input-wacom-and-restarter-compiled-in-oe.html
Yes, well, the worst has happened. Testing the latest QV, I observed /tmp/bootsysinit.log being endlessly appended, like this: [...]