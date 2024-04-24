TrueNAS SCALE 24.04 Rolls Out with Enhanced SMB and NFS Monitoring
Quoting: TrueNAS SCALE 24.04 Rolls Out with Enhanced SMB and NFS Monitoring —
TrueNAS SCALE 24.04, codenamed “Dragonfish,” is the latest update in the TrueNAS SCALE series, bringing many new features and improvements designed to enhance system management and security.
Haven’t you heard of it? It is a Debian-based flexible and scalable network attached storage (NAS) that combines the reliability of ZFS with the versatility of Linux containers, making it ideal for both personal and enterprise usage. Undoubtedly, it is one of the top-notch solutions you can bet on regarding reliable data storage.
More than two years after the initial SCALE release, TrueNAS SCALE 22.02, the brand new version, is finally here to the delight of all NAS enthusiasts. It is based on Debian 12 and relies on OpenZFS 2.2.3. Here are the new features it brings.