IBM Buzzwords and GNOME Losses
Nokia to commence greenfield 5G rollout in Uzbekistan
Nokia will be the sole kit provider, and will deploy a full end-to-end 5G standalone (SA) network to regional operator Perfectum – including radio access, transport, core networks, and applications of network automation, service orchestration, mediation and charging.
Red Hat Official ☛ Sustainability Beyond Servers￼
Last year, we discussed the impact of data centers on the global power grid. We know open source technology can help us optimize our power consumption. But people are looking at sustainable energy usage beyond the server.
Red Hat Official ☛ Building a Foundation for AI Models [Ed: Parroting buzzwords to pacify impatient shareholders]
Mo data, mo problems? Training AI models requires a significant up-front investment in time and resources. Being able to repurpose models for different domains or use cases would make AI technology more accessible to everyone–but repurposing models can be tricky. That’s why AI foundation models represent such a paradigm shift. Join Red Hat CTO Chris Wright and IBM Research AI VP Sriram Raghavan to explore how foundation models change the game for training AI/ML.
Update from the GNOME board [Ed: Robert McQueen trying to explain why they hired a crank, who has no experience at all in FOSS. Basically GNOME is in debt and it wasted a lot of money trying to recruit women who wrote no code and then left.]
As you may be aware, the GNOME Foundation has operated at a deficit (nonprofit speak for a loss – ie spending more than we’ve been raising each year) for over three years, essentially running the Foundation on reserves from some substantial donations received 4-5 years ago. The Foundation has a reserves policy which specifies a minimum amount of money we have to keep in our accounts. This is so that if there is a significant interruption to our usual income, we can preserve our core operations while we work on new funding sources. We’ve now “hit the buffers” of this reserves policy, meaning the Board can’t approve any more deficit budgets – to keep spending at the same level we must increase our income.