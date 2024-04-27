Linux Foundation and Openwashing in Proprietary GitHub
-
Why is Open Source important? Hear from our community member.
Community is everything at The Xen Project. We spoke to Ayan, a dedicated community member who has been working on the Xen Project on his experience.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Microsoft open sources MS-DOS 4.0 [Ed: Very useless and also openwashing; a shame that a "Linux" site gives this PR any iota of attention]
More open source surprises for you today, coming from Microsoft too which is always interesting to see as they've now open sourced MS-DOS 4.0.
-
Hackaday ☛ Microsoft Updates MS-DOS GitHub Repo To 4.0 [Ed: "Embrace, Extend, and Extinguish"... and proprietary platform used for openwashing while Microsoft continues to attack Free software in a wide range of ways]
We’re not 100% sure which phase of Microsoft’s “Embrace, Extend, and Extinguish” gameplan this represents, but just yesterday the Redmond software giant decided to grace us with the source code for MS-DOS v4.0.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Microsoft releases MS-DOS 4 source code on GitHub — 45 year old code now open-source
The MS-DOS 4.00 Intel 8086 assembly code, binaries, disk images, and documentation are now available on GitHub. If you want to quickly run the OS for yourself, you can find the two disk images in the v4.0-ozzie/bin directory. Enthusiasts with serviceable old hardware like an original IBM PC XT, or a newer Pentium system, can run / install the OS natively. Others can play in the open-source PCem and 86box emulators, for example. The same GitHub repository holds MS-DOS 1.25 and 2.0 source code.