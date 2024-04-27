Linux Foundation and Openwashing in Proprietary GitHub

The MS-DOS 4.00 Intel 8086 assembly code, binaries, disk images, and documentation are now available on GitHub. If you want to quickly run the OS for yourself, you can find the two disk images in the v4.0-ozzie/bin directory. Enthusiasts with serviceable old hardware like an original IBM PC XT, or a newer Pentium system, can run / install the OS natively. Others can play in the open-source PCem and 86box emulators, for example. The same GitHub repository holds MS-DOS 1.25 and 2.0 source code.