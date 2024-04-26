Red Hat: Insights, OpenShift, and Extended Life Cycle Support (ELS)
-
Red Hat Insights cost management now available for ARM, IBM Z and POWER
Cost management supports cloud costing of infrastructure, services, marketplace services and other costs on AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. OpenShift detailed costing is available for clouds and on-premise by installing the Cost Management Metrics Operator.
-
Community Heroes and the magic of OpenShift Commons
As the cloud native ecosystem grows ever larger, and we expand not only from cloud native workloads and technology but to ‘legacy’ workloads - we remain collectively ever agile and go with the flow as the industry itself expands as well as constricts. How do we become more efficient? How do we drive greater impact not only for our own organizations but as well as for the greater community? By giving and collaborating, it comes back to us tenfold.
-
Announcing up to 4 years of Extended Life Cycle Support (ELS) for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7
With its rather sudden onset, this shift to remote work presented a large number of new and immediate challenges for IT organizations. A continually expanding selection of collaboration tools—including instant messaging, video conferencing, file sharing and enterprise social networks—required constant support and maintenance. Remote endpoints located outside of enterprise firewalls needed new, automated technologies to protect sensitive data and minimize the risk of security breaches. At the same time, expanded use of unsecured and unvetted personal devices to access company assets contributed to security vulnerabilities that organizations needed to find and fix. In the process of responding to these complex challenges, many teams were forced to delay and revise their plans to migrate from RHEL 7.