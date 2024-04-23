Slimbook Fedora 2 Laptops Launch with Fedora Linux 40 Workstation

posted by Marius Nestor on Apr 23, 2024



Featuring a smooth black Magnesium chassis, the Slimbook Fedora 2 laptops are powered by 13th Gen Intel Core i7 13700H processors with 14 cores, 20 threads, 24MB cache, Intel Iris Xe G7 graphics, and up to 5.00 GHz clock speed, and feature NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 8GB GDDR6 dedicated graphics.

The Slimbook Fedora 2 laptops are available in two variants, with 14-inch and 16-inch anti-glare LTPS displays with 2880x1800px and WQXGA 2560x1600px resolutions, 400 cd/m2 maximum brightness, 100% sRGB, 1500:1 contrast, 90 Hz refresh rate, and 16:10 aspect ratio.

