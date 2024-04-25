GNU ed 1.20.2 released

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 25, 2024



I am somewhat ashamed to announce the release of GNU ed 1.20.2.

GNU ed is a line-oriented text editor. It is used to create, display, modify and otherwise manipulate text files, both interactively and via shell scripts. A restricted version of ed, red, can only edit files in the current directory and cannot execute shell commands. Ed is the 'standard' text editor in the sense that it is the original editor for Unix, and thus widely available. For most purposes, however, it is superseded by full-screen editors such as GNU Emacs or GNU Moe.

The homepage is at http://www.gnu.org/software/ed/ed.html

The sources can be downloaded from http://ftpmirror.gnu.org/ed/ http://download.savannah.gnu.org/releases/ed/ or from your favorite GNU mirror.

The sha256sum is: 65fec7318f48c2ca17f334ac0f4703defe62037bb13cc23920de077b5fa24523 ed-1.20.2.tar.lz

This release is also GPG signed. You can download the signature by appending '.sig' to the URL. If the 'gpg --verify' command fails because you don't have the required public key, then run this command to import it:

gpg --recv-keys 8FE99503132D7742

Key fingerprint = 1D41 C14B 272A 2219 A739 FA4F 8FE9 9503 132D 7742

Changes in version 1.20.2:

* A bug has been fixed that made global commands like 'g/x/s/x/x', with the last delimiter omitted, print every substituted line twice. (Bug introduced in 1.18. Reported by Douglas McIlroy).

Please send bug reports and suggestions to bug-ed@gnu.org

Regards, Antonio Diaz, GNU ed maintainer.

