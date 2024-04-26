Open Hardware and Mobile-Centric Picks
-
Open Hardware
-
SparkFun Electronics ☛ LiDAR, Radar, and PCR: What's The Difference?
In the advanced landscape of sensing technologies, Pulsed Coherent Radar (PCR), Traditional Radar, and LiDAR have unique approaches to object detection and environmental mapping. These technologies not only differ in their operational mechanics and applications but also in their physical size ranges, which can significantly influence their integration and use in various settings. Let's dive deeper into their characteristics, including an added focus on their size dimensions, to understand their operational contexts better.
-
Olimex ☛ ESP32-POE2 Open Source Hardware PoE IoT board provides up to 25W power supply to external circuits
ESP32-POE2 is modification of the popular ESP32-POE but capable to deliver up to 25W power from PoE connection. This opens up lot of more possibilities.
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ Get young people making interactive websites with JavaScript and our ‘More web’ path
Our new ‘More web’ project path shows young creators how to add interaction and animation to a webpage through JavaScript code.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ ADLINK Launches Innovative A380E Graphics Card Featuring Intel Arc GPU
ADLINK Technology Inc. has unveiled the EGX-PCIE-A380E graphics card, integrated with the Intel Arc A380E GPU. This new card is specifically designed to enhance commercial gaming and edge AI applications, supported by compatibility with the OpenVino toolkit.
-
-
Mobile Systemss
-
HuaDeity ☛ Review Kill Nothing
To my knowledge, Chinese media either cannot or choose not to evaluate the performance of Huawei phones. In 2023, digital evaluation platform “Geekerwan” released a comprehensive review of Huawei’s first domestically produced chip Kirin 9000s on both bilibili (China’s YouTube) and YouTube. The video revealed that the chip performance of Huawei’s upcoming flagship phone in 2023 is comparable to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 released in 2020. However, after being online for only one day, the video was removed from bilibili while it remains available on YouTube with nearly one million views even seven months later. It is unclear why the video was taken down; if it were due to confidentiality concerns, as Huawei is an international company, the video should have also been removed from YouTube. Therefore, what could be the reason behind this removal?
-
Tim Bray ☛ Mobile Typing Pain
I ran a Fediverse poll asking how people go about entering text on mobile devices. The results shocked me: Half the population just taps away. Do you? Read on for details and speculation.
This ongoing fragment embeds links to previous fragments, because I’ve been worrying and writing about this problem for a long time. Which in itself is interesting, more evidence that the problem is hard.
-
Lee Peterson ☛ Switching from iOS to Android
What I’ve found is that it’s doable, with some work but depends on your use case. I’m struggling a little with messages and the general look and feel so far but a lot of that is muscle memory.
-