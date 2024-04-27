Software: vlock, BCC, Hotspot, and CloudNativePG
TecMint ☛ vlock: The Smart Way to Lock Your Linux Terminal
A user can use several virtual console sessions at the same time just by switching from one virtual console to another.
TecMint ☛ BCC – Tracing Tools for Linux IO, Networking, Monitoring, and More
It utilizes extended BPF (Berkeley Packet Filters), initially known as eBPF which was one of the new features in Linux 3.15.
KDAB ☛ Hotspot v1.5.0 released
Hotspot is a standalone GUI designed to provide a user-friendly interface for analyzing performance data. It takes a perf.data file, parses and evaluates its contents, and presents the results in a visually appealing and easily understandable manner.
PostgreSQL ☛ CloudNativePG 1.23.0, 1.22.3 and 1.21.5 Released!
The CloudNativePG Community is excited to announce the release of version 1.23.0 of the CloudNativePG Operator!
This release brings a host of new features and enhancements, including support for PostgreSQL image catalogs, synchronization of user-defined replication slots, and Pod Disruption Budget (PDB) configuration.