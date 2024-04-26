posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 26, 2024



Quoting: Bazzite 3.0: updated gaming Linux OS polishes support for Steam Deck OLED, Legion GO, Asus ROG Ally among other handhelds —

Bazzite Linux is a customised Fedora Atomic Desktop image that aims to replace Windows as a go-to gaming-centric operating system. The release of Bazzite 3.0 improves support for a bunch of handhelds and adds significant updates to the software experience itself.

For starters, Bazzite 3.0 sees a shift to Fedora 40 and Linux Kernel version 6.8, which should bring a host of updates, including better scheduling, power management, and performance on new CPUs, like Intel's Core Ultra series, and GPUs, like Intel Arc iGPUs. It also improves support for a number of new game controllers and other gaming hardware, including the Steam Deck and Deck OLED.

Along with the kernel update, there are new Nvidia and AMD drivers to improve gaming performance and take advantage of new features, like the upcoming Wayland explicit sync protocol for Nvidia GPUs, which was recently also added to System76's Cosmic DE.

Bazzite 3.0 also now ships by default with KDE Plasma 6 and Gnome 46, bringing the image up to snuff with the latest and greatest desktop environments and enabling features like tearing on the desktop and HDR support for games. It also drops support for X11 on anything but the Nvidia images, likely partially in search of support for HDR and better fractional scaling.