Games: Humble Bundle, SteamOS 3.5.19, Fallout 4 'Next Gen', Songs of Syx, and More

Sonic fans will love this one! Dr. Robotnik's Ring Racers builds upon the idea of its predecessor SRB2Kart, a kart racing game built on the fangame Sonic Robo Blast 2, itself based on a modified version of Doom Legacy. In the announcement they said it's taken 5 years to get here but it's finally out (although a Linux Flatpak is due "soon"). It's open source too under the GPL listed on GitHub.