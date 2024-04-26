Games: Humble Bundle, SteamOS 3.5.19, Fallout 4 'Next Gen', Songs of Syx, and More
Create, Automate & Manage in this Humble Bundle of games
If you love building sims with a sprinkle of management you should take a look at the new Create, Automate & Manage Humble Bundle.
SteamOS 3.5.19 for Steam Deck out now for everyone
After two recent Preview releases of SteamOS for Steam Deck, Valve has now put out the latest Stable update for everyone with SteamOS 3.5.19 code-named "Grey Park Seagull".
Dr. Robotnik's Ring Racers released after 5 years of development
Sonic fans will love this one! Dr. Robotnik's Ring Racers builds upon the idea of its predecessor SRB2Kart, a kart racing game built on the fangame Sonic Robo Blast 2, itself based on a modified version of Doom Legacy. In the announcement they said it's taken 5 years to get here but it's finally out (although a Linux Flatpak is due "soon"). It's open source too under the GPL listed on GitHub.
Fallout 4 'Next Gen' update out now and Steam Deck Verified
Well, here it is Vault Dwellers, the big update to Fallout 4 you've been waiting on after binge-watching the Fallout show. The announcement goes over all the changes, which includes stuff for consoles we are of course not bothered about here but the rest of it sounds pretty good.
Fantasy city-builder Songs of Syx is approaching the end-game
Songs of Syx is approaching the end-game now with a new Beta release out for version 66, which as usual has tons of changes for this massive city-building strategy game. This update needs you to opt into the Beta until it's released for everyone.
Garry's Mod forced to remove Nintendo content after takedowns
Facepunch issued an announcement for Garry's Mod players, to explain that a whole lot of user content is being taken down due to Nintendo.