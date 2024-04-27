Four Different Linux Distributions

RetroPie allows you to turn your Raspberry Pi, ODroid C1/C2, or PC into a retro-gaming machine. It’s technically not a distro.

It builds upon Raspbian, EmulationStation, RetroArch and many other projects to enable you to play your favourite Arcade, home-console, and classic PC games with the minimum set-up. For power users it also provides a large variety of configuration tools to customise the system as you want.

RetroPie sits on top of a full Linux operating system. It can be installed on an existing Raspbian, or start with the RetroPie image and add additional software later.