Four Different Linux Distributions
PCLinuxOS - Linux-based operating system - LinuxLinks
PCLinuxOS is a free and easy to use Linux-based operating system for x86_64 desktops or laptops especially suited for desktop computing. It’s provides with bags of internet tools, photo apps, music and video apps, as well as productivity tools.
PCLinuxOS provides a script, mylivecd, which allows the user to take a ‘snapshot’ of their current hard drive installation (all settings, applications, documents, etc.) and compress it into an ISO CD/DVD/USB image.
RetroPie - retrograming software - LinuxLinks
RetroPie allows you to turn your Raspberry Pi, ODroid C1/C2, or PC into a retro-gaming machine. It’s technically not a distro.
It builds upon Raspbian, EmulationStation, RetroArch and many other projects to enable you to play your favourite Arcade, home-console, and classic PC games with the minimum set-up. For power users it also provides a large variety of configuration tools to customise the system as you want.
RetroPie sits on top of a full Linux operating system. It can be installed on an existing Raspbian, or start with the RetroPie image and add additional software later.
Recalbox - retrograming distro - LinuxLinks
Recalbox is a retrogaming console that allows you to replay all the games, consoles, and computers from your childhood. It can be installed on inexpensive microcomputers like the Raspberry Pi 4 or any PC (modern or old). It’s based on the Linux system with Buildroot.
This retrogaming distro supports more than a hundred consoles, handhelds, computer games and arcade systems, from the most famous to the most exotic. For example, there’s support for the Megadrive, Game Boy Color, Vectrex, SuperGrafx, Sega SG-1000, Nintendo Satellaview, Virtual Boy, Amiga, MSX, MSX2, Game Boy Advance, ScummVM, Nintendo Gamecube, Oric 1 / Atmos, Nintendo 64, and many many more.
Recalbox includes nearly 150 totally unreleased games, often in total exclusivity.
It’s optimized to work natively with all modern HDTVs and computer monitors.
Batocera.linux - retrograming distribution - LinuxLinks
Batocera Linux is an open-source and completely free retro-gaming distribution that can be copied to a USB stick or an SD card with the aim of turning any computer/nano computer into a gaming console during a game or permanently. Batocera Linux does not require any modification on your computer.
Batocera supports many consoles, platforms and emulation related applications. It offers access to more than 190 systems.