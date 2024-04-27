Tux Machines

9to5Linux

GNOME 46.1 Desktop Environment Released with Explicit Sync Support

GNOME 46.1 is here a month after the release of GNOME 46 implementing explicit GNU synchronization support for users of NVIDIA hardware on Wayland to provide them with a performance boost and solve various graphic glitches. This was implemented in the Mutter window and composite manager.

First Look at Ubuntu Lomiri: Ubuntu Touch’s Mobile Desktop Arrives on PC

For those not in the know, Lomiri is the continuation of the Unity 8 desktop environment that Canonical, the maker of the Ubuntu distribution, abandoned a few years ago along with their Ubuntu Touch mobile OS. The UBports Foundation took over the development of Ubuntu Touch and turned Unity 8 into Lomiri.

Ubuntu 24.04 Official Flavors Are Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

Ubuntu 24.04’s official flavors include Kubuntu 24.04, Xubuntu 24.04, Lubuntu 24.04, Ubuntu Unity 24.04, Ubuntu Cinnamon 24.04, Edubuntu 24.04, Ubuntu Studio 24.04, Ubuntu MATE 24.04, Ubuntu Budgie 24.04, and Ubuntu Kylin 24.04.

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS ‘Noble Numbat’ Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

Powered by Linux kernel 6.8, Ubuntu 24.04 LTS features the latest GNOME 46 desktop environment, an all-new graphical firmware update tool called Firmware Updater, Netplan 1.0 for state-of-the-art network management, updated Ubuntu font, support for the deb822 format for software sources, increased vm.max_map_count for better gaming, and Mozilla Thunderbird as a Snap by default.

LinuxGizmos.com

Olimex ESP32-POE2: A Versatile Open Source Hardware PoE IoT Board

Introducing the ESP32-POE2 by Olimex, an evolution of the ESP32-POE board, designed to meet the demands of IoT applications. This iteration boasts enhanced power delivery capabilities, with the ability to provide up to 25W of power to external circuits via Power over Ethernet connections.

ADLINK Launches Innovative A380E Graphics Card Featuring Intel Arc GPU

ADLINK Technology Inc. has unveiled the EGX-PCIE-A380E graphics card, integrated with the Intel Arc A380E GPU. This new card is specifically designed to enhance commercial gaming and edge AI applications, supported by compatibility with the OpenVino toolkit.

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 27, 2024

  Ian Jackson & Debian reject mediation
    Reprinted with permission from disguised.work
  How to get selected for Outreachy internships
    Reprinted with permission from disguised.work
  Red Hat Corporate Communications is "Red" Now
    Also notice they offer just two options: MICROSOFT or... MICROSOFT!
  Links 26/04/2024: XBox Sales Have Collapsed, Facebook's Shares Collapse Too
    Links for the day

    New

  Microsoft's XBox is Dying (For Second Year in a Row Over 30% Drop in Hardware Sales)
    they boast about fake numbers or very deliberately misleading numbers that represent two companies, not one
  [Meme] Granting a Million Monopolies in Europe (to Non-European Companies) at Europe's Expense
    Financialization of the EPO
  Salary Adjustment Procedure at the EPO Challenged
    the EPO must properly compensate staff in order to attract and retain suitably skilled examiners
  Links 26/04/2024: Surveillance Abundant, Restoring Net Neutrality Rules (US)
    Links for the day
  Gemini Links 26/04/2024: uConsole and EXWM and stdu 1.0.0
    Links for the day
  Albanian women, Brazilian women & Debian Outreachy racism under Chris Lamb
    Reprinted with permission from disguised.work
  Microsoft-Funded 'News' Site: XBox Hardware Revenue Declined by 31%
    Ignore the ludicrous media spin
  Mark Shuttleworth, Elio Qoshi & Debian/Ubuntu underage girls
    Reprinted with permission from disguised.work
  Karen Sandler, Outreachy & Debian Money in Albania
    Reprinted with permission from disguised.work
  IRC Proceedings: Thursday, April 25, 2024
    IRC logs for Thursday, April 25, 2024
  Links 26/04/2024: Facebook Collapses, Kangaroo Courts for Patents, BlizzCon Canceled Under Microsoft
    Links for the day
  Gemini Links 26/04/2024: Music, Philosophy, and Socialising
    Links for the day
What Linux Shows About AMD
Some scoop of sorts
Ubuntu 24.04 Official Flavors Are Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
As part of today’s release of Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat), all the official Ubuntu flavors have been updated to the same version and, in this article, you can learn about their new features and improvements.
Arduino and Hardware
Arduino mostly
Slimbook Fedora 2 Laptops Launch with Fedora Linux 40 Workstation
Linux hardware vendor Slimbook and the Fedora Project announced today the launch of the Slimbook Fedora 2 laptops as the first portable computers to ship with the latest Fedora Linux 40 release pre-installed.
Corporate Open Source is Dead
IBM is buying HashiCorp for $6.4 billion
Audacity 3.5 Released with Cloud Saving, Beat Detection, Pitch Shifting, and More
Audacity 3.5 open-source digital audio editor and recording application software has been released today as a major update adding several new features and various improvements.
Firefly AIBOX-1684X compact AI Box delivers 32 TOPS for large language models, image generation, video analytics, and more
Firefly AIBOX-1684X is a compact AI Box based on SOPHON BM1684X octa-core Arm Cortex-53 processor with a 32 TOPS AI accelerator suitable for large language models (LLM)
Andreas Tille Is the New Debian Project Leader
After democratically held elections, Jonathan Carter stepped down as the Debian project leader, passing the role to Andreas Tille
Kubernetes v1.30: Uwubernetes
new release
 
How Linux’s insanely customizable desktop works
If you’re using a Linux desktop, the graphical user interface isn’t an integral part of the system, it’s additional software that’s loaded as required. The desktop and everything that goes with it is an independent add-on and consists of several components. This article lists those components and their tasks and provides tips on how to put this knowledge into practice.
Bazzite 3.0: updated gaming Linux OS polishes support for Steam Deck OLED, Legion GO, Asus ROG Ally among other handhelds
Bazzite Linux 3.0 has officially launched, bringing with it Gnome 46, KDE Plasma 6, as well as improved HDR gaming on the Steam Deck OLED and more features for more handhelds, including the Lenovo Legion Go, Asus ROG Ally, and two Ayn handhelds.
Debian Leftovers
3 articles from DDs
Programming Leftovers
Programming and Mozilla bits
Games: Tokyo Game Show, New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, Garry's Mod
gaming news
IBM Buzzwords and GNOME Losses
Some Red Hat related links
Software: Zellij, Nextcloud, and pgmoneta 0.11
FOSS overviews and releases
today's howtos
only 4 howtos for now
Security Leftovers
Security related links
GNOME 46.1 Desktop Environment Released with Explicit Sync Support
The GNOME Project released today GNOME 46.1 as the first point release to the latest GNOME 46 “Kathmandu” desktop environment series bringing various improvements and bug fixes.
Android Leftovers
Google Preps Fix for Bug That Exposes Gmail, Drive Accounts on Android TVs
QV version 240425 pre-alpha released (and more)
distro from the Puppy Linux man
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and More
today's leftovers, mostly FOSS
Programming Leftovers
Programming links and more
Open Hardware and Mobile-Centric Picks
Some gadgets and such
FreeBSD and BSDNow
Some BSD picks
Proxmox VE 8.2 Launches with Enhanced Migration Tools
Proxmox Virtual Environment 8.2 launches featuring QEMU 8.1.5, LXC 6.0.0, ZFS 2.2.3, Ceph updates, and more
Red Hat: Insights, OpenShift, and Extended Life Cycle Support (ELS)
Latest from redhat.com
today's howtos
another chunk of howtos for today
Best Free and Open Source Softwares
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here
Collections of Different Linux Distributions
Because Linux is an open source operating system, combinations of software vary between Linux distros
Revive that Old Computer with antiX Linux
antiX is a Debian-based Linux distribution that is suited to revive old computers
Jack Wallen's howtos:
Here are the steps for every operating system, and how to avoid address conflicts
today's howtos
many howtos for this morning
Games: Humble Bundle, SteamOS 3.5.19, Fallout 4 'Next Gen', Songs of Syx, and More
half a dozen stories from gamingonlinux
Windows TCO Leftovers
Windows in 'action'
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
Windows TCO but not attributed
GNU and Linux Leftovers
mostly kernel
Programming Leftovers and More
also psql and Mozilla
Open Hardware/Modding: MCUs, Raspberry Pi, and Orange Pi
Some devices with Linux leanings
Software: syslog-ng, Bat, and Chezmoi
4 more links about tools
today's howtos
some remaining howtos
TrueNAS SCALE 24.04 Rolls Out with Enhanced SMB and NFS Monitoring
TrueNAS SCALE 24.04 (Dragonfish) open storage introduces auditing, sandboxing for devs, and enhanced SMB performance
Elektrobit Unveils EB corbos Linux To Augment Advanced Automotive Functions
The open-source framework enhances transparency, flexibility, and security, and significantly reduces time to market by up to 50% through accelerated development cycles, offering substantial cost savings.
QEMU 9.0 Released with Raspberry Pi 4 Support, LoongArch KVM Acceleration
QEMU 9.0 open-source virtualization software is now available for download with various improvements for ARM, RISC-V, HPPA, and LoongArch architectures.
GNU ed 1.20.2 released
This release is also GPG signed
First Look at Ubuntu Lomiri: Ubuntu Touch’s Mobile Desktop Arrives on PC
Ubuntu Unity maintainer Rudra Saraswat informs 9to5Linux today about the availability for public testing of the first ISO images of what looks like a new Ubuntu flavor, Ubuntu Lomiri.
Upgrade to Ubuntu 24.04 "Noble Numbat" From Ubuntu 22.04
Here are the complete steps and precautions you need to take before upgrading to Ubuntu 24.04 LTS "Noble Numbat" from Ubuntu 22.04 LTS "Jammy Jellyfish".
LWN Articles About Linux (Kernel)
4 new articles, now outside the paywall
Managing to-do lists on the command line with Taskwarrior
Getting started with Taskwarrior is straightforward
Fedora Linux 40 Officially Released with Linux Kernel 6.8, Here’s What’s New
Fedora Linux 40 distribution has been officially released and it’s now available for download powered by the latest Linux 6.8 kernel series and featuring the GNOME 46 and KDE Plasma 6 desktop environments.
Sailfish OS, GNU/Linux, and More
today's leftovers
Games: Steam, Horizon Forbidden West, and More
7 stories from gamingonlinux
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Education focus
Open Hardware: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More
Some devices and gadgets with Linux favouritism
Programming Leftovers
Programming and a little more
Microsoft Layoffs Again
Studio shut down
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
Windows TCO still an under-reported issue
Fedora / Red Hat / Alma / IBM Leftovers
the RHEL and Fedora universe
today's howtos
a second batch for today
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS ‘Noble Numbat’ Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
Canonical released today Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) as the latest version of its popular Linux-based operating system featuring some of the latest GNU/Linux technologies and Open Source software.
Android Leftovers
Best Android FRP Bypass Tools for PC [Free Download 2024]
Windows 11 Start Menu ads - now coming to a PC near you
After spending some time in the preview build, Windows 11 Start menu ads are now rolling out to all users of Microsoft's operating system
Raspberry Pi CM4S module gets 2GB, 4GB, and 8GB RAM variants for commercial products
The main downside is that the modules can only be purchased in bulk (200-unit boxes) through Raspberry Pi Approved Resellers
Berlin mega-sprint recap
So I thought I’d share what we did
Clapper Video Player for Linux Gets First Update in 2 Years
A new version of Clapper, a GTK4-based video player for Linux desktop has been released
Nginx 1.26 Released with Experimental HTTP/3 Support
Nginx 1.26 web server debuts with HTTP/3 experimental support, per-server HTTP/2, advanced stream modules, and more
Games: Steam Deck, Proton Experimental, Dead Island 2, and More
11 picks for today
Ronetix launches NXP i.MX93 SoMs in SMARC and OSM-L form factors
Software – Yocto, Linux Kernel, U-BOOT
IBASE ISR500 fanless Edge AI computer and digital signage player features MediaTek Genio 510 or 700 SoC
IBASE offers DIN rail and wall mounting options and provides Android 13 and Yocto 5.15-based Linux images for the MediaTek Genio 510/700-powered Edge AI computer
IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 185 released
I am happy to announce that we finally have a new release of IPFire
Best Free and Open Source: Digital Audio Workstations, and Find and Delete Duplicate Files
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart
Free and Open Source Softwares
This is free and open source software
Forget Windows Emulation, These Game Stores Sell Native Linux Games
Ditch Windows emulation and dive into the world of seamless Linux gaming!