GNOME 46.1 is here a month after the release of GNOME 46 implementing explicit GNU synchronization support for users of NVIDIA hardware on Wayland to provide them with a performance boost and solve various graphic glitches. This was implemented in the Mutter window and composite manager.

For those not in the know, Lomiri is the continuation of the Unity 8 desktop environment that Canonical, the maker of the Ubuntu distribution, abandoned a few years ago along with their Ubuntu Touch mobile OS. The UBports Foundation took over the development of Ubuntu Touch and turned Unity 8 into Lomiri.

Ubuntu 24.04’s official flavors include Kubuntu 24.04, Xubuntu 24.04, Lubuntu 24.04, Ubuntu Unity 24.04, Ubuntu Cinnamon 24.04, Edubuntu 24.04, Ubuntu Studio 24.04, Ubuntu MATE 24.04, Ubuntu Budgie 24.04, and Ubuntu Kylin 24.04.