Games: Tokyo Game Show, New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, Garry's Mod
-
Boiling Steam ☛ The Tokyo Game Show 2023 Video Recap
The Tokyo Game Show 2023 is now long over - it was in September 2023 - but we did not have a chance to share with you yet the video edit of the event. This omission is now fixed, and you can watch below an overview in music of the event as we experienced it. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7MtPa8H_ZVs If you prefer a different platform, we also have the video on Peertube as well. You can also check out the same kind of edit from last year’s edition. In case you missed it, we have a lot of content related to the TGS 2023 that we have already published related to the presence of major players in the industry: [...]
-
Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, including Swarm Grinder and Trackline Express - 2024-04-24 Edition
Between 2024-04-17 and 2024-04-24 there were 38 New Steam games released with Native GNU/Linux clients. For reference, during the same time, there were 370 games released for backdoored Windows on Steam, so the GNU/Linux versions represent about 10.3 % of total released titles. Here’s a quick pick of the most interesting ones: [...]
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Nintendo forces Garry's Mod to delete 20 years of content — Garry confirms Nintendo is behind Steam Workshop purge
Nintendo has issued takedowns on 20 years of Nintendo-based user content in Garry's Mod, confirms Garry himself.