Games: Tokyo Game Show, New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Clients, Garry's Mod

The Tokyo Game Show 2023 is now long over - it was in September 2023 - but we did not have a chance to share with you yet the video edit of the event. This omission is now fixed, and you can watch below an overview in music of the event as we experienced it. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7MtPa8H_ZVs If you prefer a different platform, we also have the video on Peertube as well. You can also check out the same kind of edit from last year’s edition. In case you missed it, we have a lot of content related to the TGS 2023 that we have already published related to the presence of major players in the industry: [...]