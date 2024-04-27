Red Hat Leftovers
-
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Infra and RelEng Update – Week 17 2024
This is a weekly report from the I&R (Infrastructure & Release Engineering) Team. It also contains updates for CPE (Community Platform Engineering) Team as the CPE initiatives are in most cases tied to I&R work.
We provide you with both an infographic and a text version of the weekly report. If you just want to quickly look at what we did, just look at the infographic. If you are interested in more in-depth details look at the infographic.
-
Remi Collet ☛ Remi Collet: PHP version 8.2.19RC1 and 8.3.7RC1
Release Candidate versions are available in the testing repository for Fedora and Enterprise Linux (RHEL / CentOS / Alma / Rocky and other clones) to allow more people to test them. They are available as Software Collections, for a parallel installation, the perfect solution for such tests, and also as base packages.
-
Red Hat ☛ How to share secrets across Red Bait OpenShift projects
With the Red Hat OpenShift 4.15 release, the shared resource CSI Driver operator feature (in Tech Preview) allows for sharing secrets across namespaces. This addresses a common developer request, enabling the creation of secrets in one place and seamless sharing across projects.