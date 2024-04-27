posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 27, 2024



Quoting: Still On CentOS 6? ELevate Can Now Lift and Shift You to a Modern RHEL Clone - FOSS Force —

Until this week, if you were one of the organizations still running CentOS 6, things were going to get… well, problematic. Already, CentOS 6 hasn’t been officially supported since November 2020, and any sort of relatively easy upgrade path was set to vanish on June 30 when CentOS 7, the last standing supported version of CentOS that’s a downstream version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux, reaches end-of-life.

That rather dire prognosis got a little better on Thursday when the folks at AlmaLinux and CloudLinux announced that ELevate, an app for lifting and shifting RHEL clones across distros and across versions, can now accommodate users of CentOS 6. This means that using ELevate, servers running CentOS 6 can now more easily be upgraded to CentOS 7, and from there continue to be upgraded to versions 8 or 9 of the distros that ELevate supports, which currently are AlmaLinux, CentOS Stream, EuroLinux, Oracle Linux, or Rocky Linux.